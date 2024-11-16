Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4873 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.0048624.
Marfrig Global Foods Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of MRRTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,661. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.
About Marfrig Global Foods
