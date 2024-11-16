Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4873 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.0048624.

Shares of MRRTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,661. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

