Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 615,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 184,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 420.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 170,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTF opened at $24.90 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.