Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. 13,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 35,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

