LJI Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

LJI Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,114,000 after buying an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

DWAS stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $96.48. 33,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,334. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $104.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

