LJI Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LJI Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $988,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $714,806,000 after buying an additional 1,047,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,048,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,124. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

