LJI Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,900 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $108.62. 75,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,246. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $113.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

