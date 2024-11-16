Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $108.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 28.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,500 shares of company stock worth $17,097,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

