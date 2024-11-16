Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,133,000 after buying an additional 110,097 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,722,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,658,000 after acquiring an additional 155,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.62. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 28.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,097,016. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

