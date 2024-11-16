Liquidia Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate UpdateOn November 13, 2024, Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative therapies for rare cardiopulmonary diseases,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Liquidia’s 8K filing here.
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
