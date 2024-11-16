Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after purchasing an additional 232,043 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,434,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,362,000 after acquiring an additional 319,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,377,000 after acquiring an additional 132,326 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in ONEOK by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,149,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,545,000 after purchasing an additional 277,514 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $110.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.