Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,087 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in PayPal by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $87.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

