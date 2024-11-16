Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $677,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,726,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,371,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,330,000 after buying an additional 770,135 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,017,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,579,000 after buying an additional 161,264 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,992.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after buying an additional 142,808 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of VTWO opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $98.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
