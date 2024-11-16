Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $602.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $452.47 and a twelve month high of $626.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.