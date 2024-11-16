Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) CFO Brian K. Meyers Sells 8,939 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $136,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,940.60. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $15.19 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $478.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $114.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LINC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

