Lifeworks Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $52.17.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

