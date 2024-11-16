Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

