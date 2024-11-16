Lifeworks Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

BATS:TAIL opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

