Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Trading 4.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.43. 1,230,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,774,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.26.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2,799.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,696 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 705,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

