Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.310 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,819. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.