KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 370 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

KPP Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,045 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,055,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,112. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.