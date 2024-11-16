KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KPP Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $588.66. 5,426,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,706. The company has a market cap of $507.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $578.55 and its 200-day moving average is $555.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.19 and a 12 month high of $603.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

