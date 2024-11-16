KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.56. The company had a trading volume of 185,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,561. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $212.37 and a 1-year high of $290.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.