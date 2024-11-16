KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after buying an additional 105,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,316,000 after buying an additional 156,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after buying an additional 2,092,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.33. The stock had a trading volume of 901,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,390. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.97 and a 52 week high of $335.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.54.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 68.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

