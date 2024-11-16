KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $19,819,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.14. 3,426,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.08. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.