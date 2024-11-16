Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 171,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $223.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Shares of ELF opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

