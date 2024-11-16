Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth $314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 74,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

VPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $284.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.47 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

