Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 134,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.64 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.