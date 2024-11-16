Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,235 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.91 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

