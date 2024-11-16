Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,966,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after buying an additional 248,828 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS opened at $235.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.07 and a 12-month high of $242.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

