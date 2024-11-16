Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 18 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 134.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $687.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.71. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $552.68 and a 1-year high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

