KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) vs. Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Critical Survey

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Telesat”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $284.94 million 0.13 -$167.04 million ($11.56) -0.17 Telesat $645.60 million 0.25 $116.39 million $2.43 4.93

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -74.03% -389.39% -15.95% Telesat 4.59% -5.90% -2.28%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares KORE Group and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

KORE Group has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KORE Group and Telesat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telesat 0 1 0 0 2.00

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 387.50%. Telesat has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.94%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Telesat.

Summary

Telesat beats KORE Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Telesat

(Get Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.