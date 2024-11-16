Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Trading Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

