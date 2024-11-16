Koa Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Koa Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 3.5% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 99.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,473,000 after acquiring an additional 675,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Danaher by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 40,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 428,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,913,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $230.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $206.30 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.20 and a 200 day moving average of $260.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

