Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 13th

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $18.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE KNSL opened at $465.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.88.
Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
