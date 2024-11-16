Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson Sells 200,000 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 200,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$2,802,000.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE K opened at C$13.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.95.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.70.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

