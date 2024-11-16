Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.80 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 72.50 ($0.91). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.92), with a volume of 178,017 shares trading hands.
Kingspan Group Stock Down 3.4 %
The company has a market cap of £132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.
