KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $305.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.66. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.67 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $183.28 and a twelve month high of $318.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

