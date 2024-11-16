Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 4,596 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,514 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories
In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 39.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:ABT opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $121.64.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
