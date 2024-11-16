Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 2,448 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.7% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 28.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

