Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 2,122 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $235.61 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.07 and a 12-month high of $242.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

