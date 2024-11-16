Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

UBER stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

