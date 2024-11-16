Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 163,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.