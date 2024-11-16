Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

