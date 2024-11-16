Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Price Target to $45.00

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Onity Group Stock Performance

Onity Group Company Profile

Onity Group stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 24.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. Onity Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $236.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

