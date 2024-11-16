KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SelectQuote as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SelectQuote Stock Performance
NYSE SLQT opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $420.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
