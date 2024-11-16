KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 484,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,421,000 after purchasing an additional 108,928 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.20 and a one year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

