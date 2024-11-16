KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $593.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.55 and a 1 year high of $607.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.