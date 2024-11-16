KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,694 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after buying an additional 972,101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 445,207 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 45.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,356,000 after purchasing an additional 402,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 8,862.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 405,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,303,000 after purchasing an additional 400,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.5 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,387 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,838 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.