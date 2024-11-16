KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.76.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

