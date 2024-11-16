KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,825,000 after purchasing an additional 853,313 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.1% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 441,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $261,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 96.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

